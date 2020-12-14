West Godavari cop attacked with knife, battling for life

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to Veeravasaram police station in West Godavari was severely injured after he was attacked with a knife by a group of men on Sunday evening. The ASI was immediately rushed to Bhimavaram government hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

Responding to the incident, DGP D Gautam Sawang instructed West Godavari SP Narayan Naik to arrest the accused immediately and conduct a detailed probe. ASI P Parthasarathi was attacked by one R Ajay Kumar and his aides when the former was reportedly trying to stop a scuffle between two groups.

“The man who called the police had taken Ajay Kumar’s land in the village on lease and was not able to pay rent regularly. Ajay Kumar tried to take his crops from the field despite the man pleading for some more time. Responding to the complainant’s call, ASI Parthasarathi rushed to the spot and was attacked by Ajay Kumar and his group,” the SP said.