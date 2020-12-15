STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Beverages Corporation to open 10 walk-in elite liquor stores soon  

Published: 15th December 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 08:50 AM

liquor, liquor stores

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Officials of the AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) are  preparing the ground to launch 10 walk-in liquor stores, to be known as Elite Shops, even though the government initially planned for 100 such stores across the State.Each mart will come up in an area of 1,000 to 1,200 square feet. Customers can walk right in, select their choice of liquor and buy it from the billing counter.

APSBCL managing director D Vasudeva Reddy said clearances to the 10 Elite Shops have been given (till Monday), and formalities such as identification of space and fixing of rent have been completed. All premium brands will be available at these stores.  Apart from two in Vijayawada, the Elite Shops will also come up in Eluru, Bhimavaram, Tenali, Nellore and Anantapur towns.

“The number of liquor stores in the State will not increase with the establishment of Elite Shops since they will replace the existing government wine shop in that area. The APSBCL will run these  shops with the existing staff,” he told TNIE.

The idea behind launching the liquor marts is to make all liquor brands available in the wake of criticism that the government is promoting unfamiliar brands at its wine shops, sources said, adding the State government is also aiming at improving the revenue of liquor sales.

Excise officials said proposals for Elite Shops are being sent to the government after finding suitable places. “We have to adhere to the Supreme Court directions and conditions set by the State government that there should be no sale of liquor near temples, educational institutions and national highways. These factors are considered before finalising locations,” an excise official said. 

