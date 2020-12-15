Andhra Pradesh PSC Group-I Mains exams begin

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission Group-I Main examination began across the State and in Hyderabad on Monday.

A total of 9,679 candidates have registered for the examination.

Of them, 8,348 candidates have downloaded their hall tickets. Officials said 7,079 (84.79 %) candidates appeared for the first paper in Telugu.Kadapa district recorded the highest attendance percentage on the first day, 89.49 per cent, while Krishna district reported the lowest attendance, 59.81 per cent.

Of the total 1,712 candidates registered from Hyderabad, 1,289 appeared for the exam on the first day.