STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Constitutional breakdown? Andhra govt to challenge HC Q in Supreme Court

The Andhra Pradesh government is likely to move the Supreme Court against the recent High Court move to examine whether there is a constitutional breakdown in the State. 

Published: 15th December 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government is likely to move the Supreme Court against the recent High Court move to examine whether there is a constitutional breakdown in the State. The HC bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice Uma Devi, hearing a batch of habeas corpus petitions filed against alleged police excesses in the State, on October 1 gave the order and Advocate General S Sriram filed a petition to recall the order on Monday when the habeas corpus petitions came up for hearing.

Special Senior Counsel SS Prasad, appearing on behalf of the government, objected to considering such a question. He said such question cannot be framed as it does not have any support or basis in any of the petitions before the court. He argued that the said question being raised is beyond the jurisdiction of the court and that such a question should not enter into discussion or adjudication. 

He further said the court cannot frame such questions suo motu and any finding or adjudication on such questions will be as good as a letter or report from a politician to the Governor complaining failure of law and order in the State. He contended that exercise of jurisdiction for such questions will be criticised attributing motives. 

Petition to recall High Court order dismissed

He further contended such finding can become a subject matter of debate and criticism by all political parties and by all the public and politicians inside and outside Parliament or Assembly and such a consequence will be inconsistent with Article 211 of the Constitution under which the orders or conduct of any judge cannot be discussed in Parliament or Assembly.

Dismissing the petition to recall the order, one of the Judges remarked that the State can go to the Supreme Court and get a stay.Official sources said the State government will move the Supreme Court challenging whether a court can formulate such a question and is it within the jurisdiction of the High Court to decide whether a constitutional breakdown in the State is underway or otherwise? It will also question as to how the High Court can disallow the request for time to file the counter when the parameters were revealed only on the day of hearing (Monday).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Supreme Court Constitutional breakdown
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LDF workers celebrating their victory at Payyoli in kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
LDF gets upper hand in most of the Kerala local bodies
A farmer wraps himself with a shawl on a cold winter morning during their sit-in protest against the Centre's farm laws. (Photo| PTI)
Farmers' Protests cause loss of Rs 3,500 crore everyday
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp