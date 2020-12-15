STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Active cases in Andhra come down to 4,728

The highest number of active cases is in Krishna (884), and the lowest 75 in Vizianagaram.

Published: 15th December 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai.

For representational purpose. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Sunday added just 305 infections to its COVID-19 aggregate as all districts reported below 50 positives each, according to the latest media bulletin by the State Command Control Room. The state tested another 45,000 samples in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am. The highest one-day spike of 45 cases was reported from West Godavari, and the lowest of just eight from Anantapur.      
While the north coastal districts— Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam — together registered  under 50 infections, the combined growth in COVID cases in the four Rayalaseema districts was 75. Recoveries in the same period remained at 541 taking the total number of the cured so far to 8.64 lakh, and bringing down the active cases further to 4,728. The highest number of active cases is in Krishna (884), and the lowest 75 in Vizianagaram.

Recovery rate, as on Sunday, stands at 98.65 per cent, significantly higher the country-wide figure of 94.98 per cent.The number of casualties in a day witnessed a further decline as just two deaths were reported from Nellore district. Till now, Chittoor district has the highest number of casualties (835), while Vizianagaram has the lowest (238).

