COVID-19 impact: Intermediate Board waives fees for some categories

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Giving some relief to the parents of students, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Monday announced waiver of fees for some categories in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The BIE instructed the principals of all colleges to follow the fee waiver guidelines strictly and see that the students or parents do not face any hassles in this regard.

“The State government has waived the fees as a goodwill gesture to lessen the financial burden on parents,” BIE Commissioner V Ramakrishna said. The benefit is for transfer certificate admission, change of group and similar categories. “Due to Covid-19, students may opt for changing the college and course. The waiver will provide them relief. Students who pursued junior Intermediate in one college, can now join another college for the second year without paying any extra fee,” he said.

The categories for which the fee waiver will be applicable, include readmission, TC admission, change of group (only for first year Intermediate students) and change of group (second year regular students), for which the prescribed fee is `1,000. The waiver is also applicable for the change of second language (only for first year Intermediate students), for which the prescribed fee is `800 and for change of medium (only for first year students), for which the fee is `600.

prescribed Fees

`1,000 Readmission, TC admission, change of group (only for first year Intermediate students) and change of group (second year regular students)

`800 Change of second language (only for first year students)

`600 Change of medium (only for first year students)