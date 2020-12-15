STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five, including 4 kids, mowed down by van in Kurnool

Low visibility due to the early morning foggy conditions is said to the be the reason for the mishap.

Published: 15th December 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  Five persons, including four children, were mowed down by a speeding van at Yerraguntla village in Sirivella mandal on the Kurnool-Chennai National Highway on Tuesday. The mishap occurred while a group of 35-40 people were going to sing carols in the village adjacent to the highway as part of pre-Christmas celebrations. After mowing down the children, the van driver sped away. 

Locals chased and intercepted the van at Bathaluru village, and handed the driver over to the police. 
Poor visibility and non-functioning of one of the van’s headlights are said to be the reasons for the mishap.

Three children died on the spot, while two others, including another child, succumbed to injuries after being admitted to Nandyal government hospital. Twelve more children were also injured in the mishap. 

Police said the DCM was proceeding towards Mydukuru in Kadapa district. Low visibility due to the early morning foggy conditions is said to the be the reason for the mishap.

The DCM driver did not stop the vehicle after mowing down the children and went ahead. Locals chased the vehicle and intercepted it near Battaluru village. The driver was handed over to the police.

