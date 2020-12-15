Four children mowed down by speeding vehicle in Kurnool, 15 severely hurt

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a ghastly road accident, four children including two girls were mowed down by a speeding vehicle in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on the early hours of Tuesday. The children along with some others were on their way to a Church to attend prayers as part of Christmas celebrations.

According to police and locals, around 30 children from Yerrakuntla village in Sirivella mandal were crossing the road on their way to the Church around 4.30 am on the Kurnool-Chittoor highway when a DC van rammed them. Two children died instantly while two others died undergoing treatment at the Nandyal hospital.

Atleast 15 others were severely injured and the condition of a couple of them is said to be serious. Police said the DCM was proceeding towards Mydukuru in Kadapa district. Low visibility due to the early morning foggy conditions is said to the be the reason for the mishap.

The DCM driver did not stop the vehicle after mowing down the children and went ahead. Locals chased the vehicle and intercepted it near Battaluru village. The driver was handed over to the police.