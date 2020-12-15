STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four children mowed down by speeding vehicle in Kurnool, 15 severely hurt

Low visibility due to the early morning foggy conditions is said to the be the reason for the mishap.

Published: 15th December 2020 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a ghastly road accident, four children including two girls were mowed down by a speeding vehicle in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on the early hours of Tuesday.  The children along with some others were on their way to a Church to attend prayers as part of Christmas celebrations.

According to police and locals, around 30 children from Yerrakuntla village in Sirivella mandal were crossing the road on their way to the Church around 4.30 am on the Kurnool-Chittoor highway when a DC van rammed them. Two children died instantly while two others died undergoing treatment at the Nandyal hospital.

Atleast 15 others were severely injured and the condition of a couple of them is said to be serious. Police said the DCM was proceeding towards Mydukuru in Kadapa district. Low visibility due to the early morning foggy conditions is said to the be the reason for the mishap.

The DCM driver did not stop the vehicle after mowing down the children and went ahead. Locals chased the vehicle and intercepted it near Battaluru village. The driver was handed over to the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kurnool-Chittoor highway accident Kurnool Kurnool accident
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp