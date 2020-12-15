STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Show restraint, Mopidevi advises fishermen

Earlier, they visited the SKR Icon Super Speciality Hospital in Chirala, where 13 fishermen, who suffered injuries in Friday’s clashes, are undergoing treatment. 

Published: 15th December 2020

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Tension prevailed in Vodarevu and Kattavaripalem on Monday when YSRC MP Mopidevi Venkataramana, Chirala MLA Karanam Balaram Krishna Murthy, former MLC Pothula Sunitha and former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan visited the villages. Earlier, they visited the SKR Icon Super Speciality Hospital in Chirala, where 13 fishermen, who suffered injuries in Friday’s clashes, are undergoing treatment. 

Later, they went to Vodarevu village. There, some women alleged that the attacks took place with the support of Amanchi. Some villagers called for the arrest of the attackers and raised slogans against Amanchi. Assuring the government’s support, Mopidevi asked the village elders to maintain calm. He said the government will support the community, if they cooperate in restoring normalcy.  

Mopidevi later went to Kattavaripalem and enquired about the root cause of the dispute between the two fishermen groups. The MP also addressed a public meeting there. “Thanks to your tempers, a simple issue has been blown out of proportion. If you all cooperate with the government, the issue will be resolved soon. A decision will be taken on the use of small and long hole nets,” he said. 

Meanwhile, Karanam’s supporters attacked Amanchi’s supporters. Four supporters of Karanam and Amanchi suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital.  Since Friday, 200 police personnel have been deployed at the two fishing villages. AP Sea Coast Traditional Fishermen Protection Samithi president V Chittibabu demanded that the government order a judicial probe into the Friday’s attack and Amanchi’s role in the incident.

