40,000 health staff to get vaccinated in first round in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna joint collector L Siva Shankar has said arrangements are being made to vaccinate 40,000 health department officials and staff deployed as Covid-19 frontline workers, in the first round in the district.In a meeting with district health officials and medical officers on vaccine distribution at IMA hall here on Tuesday, he said special training will be given to the health and medical staff on Covid-19 vaccination drive to avoid interruptions. In the second phase, the health officials and medical officers will impart the same training to staff nurses, ANMs and computer operators working in public health centres.

The JC added doctors and nursing staff working as frontline workers in hospitals across the district will have to enrol their details in an online portal, as per the guidelines issued by the Centre, for the training on vaccine distribution. “In the first phase, the vaccine will be given to 40,000 persons.

Police, sanitation workers and some other government staff, above 50 years of age and with comorbidities, or those persons with low immunity will be identified for vaccination in the second phase. Vaccines will be given on the lines of the voting system followed for elections,” he added.