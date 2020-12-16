500 new cases emerge from 61,000 samples in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh added 500 Covid-19 cases and 563 recoveries on Tuesday. All districts reported under 100 new infections, after which the aggregate rose to 8.76 lakh, even as the state registered five casualties in the same period. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, over 61,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am. The total number of Covid-19 tests conducted so far has climbed to 1.09 crore.

Out of the 500 new cases, the highest of 88 was reported from Chittoor followed by 77 in Krishna district at a time when Kurnool saw its tally grow by single digits. The combined single-day spike in four districts of Rayalaseema was 150 cases, and just 60 cases in the three north coastal districts. A little over 100 infections emerged in the Godavari districts.

With 563 recoveries in the 24 hours, as many as 8.64 lakh people have been cured from the disease. The state now has 4,660 active cases, out of which the highest of 857 are in Krishna district and the lowest of 82 in Vizianagaram. All the 13 districts have less than 900 active cases, as on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Krishna district accounted for two casualties and Chittoor, Guntur and Nellore one each reported in the 24 hours. Chittoor has reported the most number of Covid-19 deaths (836) till now and Vizianagaram the least (238).

Single digit growth in Kurnool district

