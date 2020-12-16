Defer polls till phase 1 Covid vaccination: Andhra Pradesh govt to HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday urged the Andhra Pradesh High Court to postpone the elections to local bodies till the completion of the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination. The State government on Tuesday filed an additional affidavit in the High Court, which is hearing the writ petition filed by it challenging the proceedings started by the State Election Commission (SEC) on November 17 to conduct elections to local bodies in February 2021. The court had earlier refused to issue a stay on the SEC proceedings.

In the affidavit, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi informed the court that it is not conducive to hold the elections in February as lakhs of medical and health staff and government employees will be busy with preserving, distribution and other activities related to administering the Covid vaccine.

Government pleader C Suman said the Covid vaccine is likely to be administered in January-February and it is not conducive to hold the elections when the entire government machinery is involved in the task. Suman informed the court that for every session, the vaccine will be administered to 100 people and there will be five members in the team for administering the vaccine. Suman further informed the court there is a possibility of an increase in coronavirus infections during December to March like in the first phase and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has also warned the same.

The Centre has issued guidelines regarding the administration of the vaccine. Health workers, frontline workers and people above 50 years will be covered in the first phase, Suman told the court, adding that conduct of elections at such a juncture will lead to difficulties in the vaccination programme.

Suman said a steering committee headed by the Chief Secretary has been constituted at the State level while task forces, headed by collectors, will work at the district level. Suman said the issues are related to health of the public at large and urged the court to postpone the elections. Justice DVSS Somayajulu posted the matter for further hearing to December 18 after the SEC said it would file a counter to the additional affidavit filed by the government.