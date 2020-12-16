STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
House sites distribution for 15 days from December 25: Botcha Satyanarayana

In a review meeting with the officials on Tuesday, the minister noted that a total of 30.75 lakh beneficiaries would be given free house sites by the government.

Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

Minister Botcha Satyanarayana (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said that the distribution of free house site documents to beneficiaries will continue for about 15 days from December 25 and directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps to ensure that the process of registration goes smooth duly following COVID-19 protocol. Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to begin the distribution on December 25.

In a review meeting with the officials on Tuesday, the minister noted that a total of 30.75 lakh beneficiaries would be given free house sites by the government. Of them, 11.62 lakh beneficiaries are in urban areas. 

“From December 25, the massive housing programme for the poor will begin with the distribution of APTIDCO houses to 2.62 lakh beneficiaries and house site registration documents to another nine lakh beneficiaries in urban areas.

The government will give 300 sq feet houses completely for free and the registration will also be done only for rupee one. Similarly, the government has also halved the upfront payment, collected by previous government, to be made by the beneficiaries of 365 sq ft and 430 sq ft houses to `25,000 and `50,000 respectively,” the minister noted. He instructed the officials to create awareness among the beneficiaries regarding the documents. MAUD secretary J Syamala Rao and other officials were present. 

