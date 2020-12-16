JAC, farmer bodies hold padayatra for Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding the YSRC government to withdraw its three capital plan, the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee (JAC), farmers’ organisations and political parties took out a padayatra in the city on Tuesday. ‘Jai Amaravati - Save Amaravati’ slogan rent the air during the padayatra.

Speaking on the occasion, the JAC leaders alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government cheated the people of the State by taking a decision to shift the capital to Visakhapatnam from Amaravati unilaterally.

“The YSRC chief asked for one chance to develop the state, but after winning the election, he deceived the people,” they said. The JAC threatened to intensify the agitation if the government fails to make the statement that Amaravati will be the only capital of the State.

The JAC, farmers’ organisations and other parties will hold a public meeting at Uddandarayunipalem where the foundation stone for capital Amaravati was laid on December 17 to mark the completion of one year since the announcement of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy that the state will have executive capital at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and judicial capital at Kurnool.