Srikanth lashes out at Naidu, says he is against development of 3 regions 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a vitriolic attack on Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for encouraging Amaravati agitations, Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy on Tuesday said the TDP chief was indeed taking up anti-Rayalaseema, anti-North Andhra and anti-Amaravati development agitations.

Speaking to the media, Srikanth Reddy said Naidu has been crying foul to safeguard his ill-gotten properties, through Amaravati farmer’s protest. “Chandrababu Naidu, who announced to take part in a padayatra, is actually protesting against the development of North Andhra, Rayalaseema and even Amaravati regions. Naidu, who hails from Rayalaseema, has abandoned the region and is going against its development now,’’ he alleged.

Srikanth Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday credited `1252 crore into the accounts of farmers. “While the government mooted to distribute 54,000 house site pattas to the poor in Amaravati, Naidu has instigated people to file PILs in the High Court stating that the distribution leads to demographic imbalance in Amaravati region,’’ he alleged.

Stating that the Chief Minister is putting efforts to develop all three regions equally for all sections of people, Srikanth Reddy alleged that Chandrababu Naidu treated the Dalits very badly by burning their crops and attacking them. Unlike the TDP government, Dalits, SC, ST, BC and minorities are happy now. The Opposition Leader has been staying in an illegal structure and visiting the State as a tourist, he said citing his rented house on the Krishna river banks and permanent stay in Hyderabad.