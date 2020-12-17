STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh

715 recoveries against 478 cases

Covid-19 positivity rate falls down to 7.97 per cent; over 64,000 samples tested in a day

Published: 17th December 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 715 patients recovered from coronavirus in the state in 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am. In the same period, 478 infections emerged from over 64,000 samples tested bringing down the positivity rate under 8 per cent, according to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room.  

All the 13 districts reported under 100 infections each. While the highest single-day spike of 89 cases was recorded in Chittoor district followed by 63 in West Godavari,  Kurnool recorded the lowest of just six cases. The one-day surge in nine districts was less than 50 cases each. With the fresh additions, the aggregate in Chittoor district went past 85,000. Till now, East Godavari district has reported over 1.23 lakh cases, the highest in the state, while the caseload in Vizianagaram is the lowest. 

The total number of samples tested has now shot past 1.10 crore. While the overall recoveries stand at 8.65 lakh, only 4,420 cases are active in the state, where more than 8.76 lakh have tested positive till Wednesday. All 13 districts have less than 900 active cases, which are the highest in Krishna district (836) and the lowest 73 in Vizianagaram.On the other hand, three more patients succumbed to the virus in the 24 hours. Two casualties were reported from Visakhapatnam and one from Kadapa. The Covid-19 toll is the highest in Chittoor district (836).

Collectors can now denotify Covid hospitals
A day after denotifying five State Covid-19 hospitals, the state government on Wednesday said district collectors can now decide if district Covid-19 hospitals in their respective jurisdictions need to be denotified as well. As there is a considerable reduction in the cases in all the districts in the last four weeks, the government said district collectors can examine de-notifying Covid hospitals. However, the denotified hospitals have to earmark considerable number of beds and wards for Covid-19 management, Covid instant order 86 said. In case of any surge in cases, the collectors can again notify the hospitals again

