95% teachers gave web options: Suresh 

The firm appointed by the government submitted a report after calculating the insurance premium, risk and budget allocations for bringing back the old pension scheme.

Published: 17th December 2020 06:19 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the TDP of politicising the teachers’ transfer issue though the process is going on in a transparent manner, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said that 95 per cent of teachers eligible for transfers have given web options so far. The government also extended the deadline for web options from December 15 to Thursday as per the request made by teachers’ associations, he informed. 

Alleging that the previous TDP government arrested teachers from the schools for asking the then government to provide books to students in time and serve quality food to students, the minister asserted that the YSRC government was taking every initiative to keep the promises to all sections of people.

Stating that the government is putting sincere efforts to abolish the Contributory Pension Scheme, he said the government had constituted a Group of Ministers and a working committee of Secretaries and reviewed the issue several times. The firm appointed by the government submitted a report after calculating the insurance premium, risk and budget allocations for bringing back the old pension scheme. The report is under the consideration of the government, he said. 

