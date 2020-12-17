Amaravati agitation completes one year; JAC to hold meet today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the agitation demanding continuation of Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh completing a year, Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) has announced to organise a public meeting, ‘Jana Ranabheri’, on Seed Access Road at Rayapudi in the capital region on Thursday.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Wednesday, JAC convenors A Siva Reddy and G Tirupati Rao said people from across the state are supporting the protest and in favour of Amaravati as the capital of the state.Stating that the protests were organised in different formats in the last one year, they urged people, farmers and all commercial and business associations to attend the public meeting.

Leaders from all political parties, except the YSRC, are expected to attend the meeting to extend their support. Apart from TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, BJP state president Somu Veerraju, leaders of Congress, Jana sena, Left parties, AAP, MIM and Lok Satta are also likely to take part in the meeting.Meanwhile, taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the TDP supremo gave a clarion call for all sections of people to join the ‘historic’ struggle for keeping Amaravati as the one and only capital of the state.

He said if the agitation for the protection of Amaravati is not taken forward, then every one would be responsible for the irreparable loss to the future generations. “The three capitals move is just aimed at playing a dangerous game with the future and lives of AP people. There is an urgent need for all to speak in one voice for one capital.”

Recalling how Amaravati was visualised as an economic growth engine for all the 13 districts of the state, he said it is ‘painful’ to see such a promising and potential capital city now getting stuck in vendetta politics and eventually crumbling to ruins. Naidu said people from across AP have expressed their support for Amaravati.