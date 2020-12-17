Andhra Pradesh Praja Nyaya Vedika files plaint against state election commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Praja Nyaya Vedika lodged a complaint with Vijayawada police against State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh, alleging misuse of his power.

In the complaint lodged through AP Police Seva App, the association state president B Srinivasa Rao alleged that Ramesh is claiming house rent allowance (HRA) but residing in Hyderabad. Rao cited the government is paying Rs 3.19 lakh salary per month to the SEC, which is inclusive of the HRA.

The association president demanded criminal proceedings against SEC and wrote to President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, DGP Gautam Sawang and Vijayawada Commissioner of Police B Sreenivasulu demanding the same. Based on the complaint, police are seeking legal advice for further proceedings.