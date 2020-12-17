STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP protests after seeing GO on reconstruction of temples, says Velampalli

The minister also mentioned that hundreds of acres of temple lands were distributed during the previous TDP government.

Published: 17th December 2020 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 09:36 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao has come down heavily on BJP State president Somu Veerraju and other saffron party leaders for making “baseless allegations” against the State government. 

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the minister criticised the protest staged by the BJP demanding reconstruction of temples, which were demolished by the previous TDP regime.  The State government has already issued an order to reconstruct all the demolished temples, he pointed out. He wondered as to why the BJP leaders remained silent when the Naidu government razed down more than 50 old and historical temples in the name of development works for Krishna Pushkarams. 

“The BJP action is nothing but a political move to gain sympathy from the public. BJP leaders are intentionally creating chaos over the demolished temples and staged protests after seeing the GO released by the government,” Rao fumed. 

He also questioned Veerraju for not responding at the time of demolition when their own party person was Endowment Minister in the TDP-BJP coalition government. “It is evident that the saffron party is playing cheap politics by staging the protest and trying to create communal division in the society,” he said.  

The minister also mentioned that hundreds of acres of temple lands were distributed during the previous TDP government. “Almost 14 acres belonging to Durga temple lands worth Rs 437 crore were given to Siddhartha Educational Institution for just Rs 21 lakh. 

Similarly, the same BJP minister, who was in the previous government, had put 200 acres of Mantralayam lands for sale in 2015. About 33 acres of temple lands in Visakhapatnam were given to a private resort, 83 acres of Sadavarti lands were put on sale and even 18 acres in Anantapur district was given on lease to JC Diwakar Reddy for just Rs 9,000 per acre. Unlike in the TDP government, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has not awarded even a single cent of temple land to any person or institution,” he explained.

Brushing aside the BJP charges, the minister asserted that the State government has been relentlessly striving for the development of Hindu temples and allocated Rs 70 crore for developing the Kanaka Durga temple.

