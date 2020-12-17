Ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu courts controversy over call to file cases against cops

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A controversy has erupted over TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu's advice to his party cadre to file cases against police and his assurance to them that he will take action against the police officials once the TDP is back in power.

A video of his message to the party cadre went viral on Wednesday. Reacting to it, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said the statement of Naidu that the police will succumb after filing of wrong cases against them is nothing but a mockery of democracy and constitution.

She said that the statement should be considered as one made by an anti-social element with an intention to disturb the law and order situation in the State.

Observing that Naidu stooped to such a low level, unable to face the government politically, she said that by making such comments in his capacity as the Leader of the Opposition, he gave a message that he has no trust in the Constitution and rules, and great belief on misusing them. She demanded that Naidu withdraw his remarks immediately and tender a public apology.

In the video, Naidu was seen suggesting the party cadre to file an equal number of cases against the police for filing wrong cases against the TDP activists. He asked them to file the cases online in case the police refuse to accept their complaints. "Take acknowledgement for the online complaints. We will come to power in two years and will punish them. Let us fight some cases in the courts and register some cases," Naidu said.

Condemning the call given by Naidu to the TDP cadre, police sources felt that he was not only instigating his followers and cadre to adopt wrong and deceitful practices and methods but also asking them to misuse the facility created by the police department for rendering services to the citizens.

The Andhra Pradesh Police won an unprecedented 108 national awards for use of technology and bringing in innovations and change towards a more transparent accountable and efficient delivery of police services in the State in the past one year, the sources said.

Naidu, who is touted to be a man who uses technology and so called creator of Hitech City and Cyberabad, is not able to digest the achievements and the fact that AP police is surging ahead in use of technology without his patronage, they added.