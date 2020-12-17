STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Face challenges boldly, Padma tells students

Published: 17th December 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

AP Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma interacting with anti-human trafficking club members at Maris Stella College in Vijayawada | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma has exhorted the girl students to focus on career development and face challenges boldly. Padma participated as the chief guest at the launch of  ‘College Cops’, a unique initiative as part of the 100-day Women’s March, at Maris Stella College here on Wednesday. 

Speaking on the occasion, she said that unlike in the past, girl students have different fora, where they can exhibit their talent and utilise the opportunities available for them in the society. She lauded the efforts of the college management for coming up with an initiative — ‘College Cops’ to address the problems faced by the girl students in the campus. 

Cybercrime Superintendent of Police GR Radhika suggested the girl students to make use of the Disha App and two helpline numbers 112 and 181 and Facebook page ‘AP Police Women Safety Cyber Space’ to lodge complaints against cybercrimes. 

The details of complainant will be kept confidential and the victim can also get assistance and counselling, she added.College principal Sister Jasintha Quadras, correspondent Sister Sliva and faculty members were present.

