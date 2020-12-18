STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Police Association condemns Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘file case’ remark

The police department has rolled out several technological measures to extend better services to the community.  

Published: 18th December 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The statement made by former Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu suggesting his party cadre to file ‘false’ cases against police personnel to make them fall in line is nothing but encouraging his party workers to violate and misuse the law, State Police Officers Association said. It wondered as to how a three-time chief minister could make such a remark. 

In a release issued on Thursday, State Police Officers Association honorary president Narreddy Chandrasekhar Reddy felt that such comments against police, who render immense service to people, proves that Naidu has no trust in the rule of the land. Naidu should understand that those encouraging crime will also be considered criminals, he said. 

The police department has rolled out several technological measures to extend better services to the community.  The AP police have been successful in providing better services to people because of the encouragement given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Redd, he said. 

“We feel proud of Andhra Pradesh Police, which won several awards at national level. Instead of congratulating the police for the achievements, it is unfortunate on Naidu’s part to humiliate, accuse and abuse the Director General of Police on every issue. The comments prove Naidu’s narrow-minded attitude towards the police,’’ he said. 
The police will not be cowed down by the threats and allegations of Naidu, he maintained and appealed to him to at least recognise the services of police, if not congratulate them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Andhra pradesh
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp