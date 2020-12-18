Andhra Police Association condemns Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘file case’ remark

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The statement made by former Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu suggesting his party cadre to file ‘false’ cases against police personnel to make them fall in line is nothing but encouraging his party workers to violate and misuse the law, State Police Officers Association said. It wondered as to how a three-time chief minister could make such a remark.

In a release issued on Thursday, State Police Officers Association honorary president Narreddy Chandrasekhar Reddy felt that such comments against police, who render immense service to people, proves that Naidu has no trust in the rule of the land. Naidu should understand that those encouraging crime will also be considered criminals, he said.

The police department has rolled out several technological measures to extend better services to the community. The AP police have been successful in providing better services to people because of the encouragement given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Redd, he said.

“We feel proud of Andhra Pradesh Police, which won several awards at national level. Instead of congratulating the police for the achievements, it is unfortunate on Naidu’s part to humiliate, accuse and abuse the Director General of Police on every issue. The comments prove Naidu’s narrow-minded attitude towards the police,’’ he said.

The police will not be cowed down by the threats and allegations of Naidu, he maintained and appealed to him to at least recognise the services of police, if not congratulate them.