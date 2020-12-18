STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bench to hear plea seeking Judge Rakesh Kumar’s recusal too

Justice Rakesh Kumar said he would ask the Registry to get the affidavit and asked the counsels to continue their arguments.

Published: 18th December 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court Bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice Uma Devi on Thursday said it will hear the habeas corpus petitions and the additional affidavits filed by the State government seeking Justice Rakesh Kumar’s recusal from hearing in a case on Friday.

When the hearing on the habeas corpus petitions resumed on Thursday, arguing on behalf of the government, senior counsel C V Mohan Reddy said the court should first hear the affidavit filed by the government requesting recusal of Justice Rakesh Kumar from the case.

The counsel said it is not advisable for the court to hear the case after coming to a decision on constitutional breakdown in the State. Mohan Reddy said their arguments will convince him (Justice Rakesh Kumar) to recuse himself.

Another senior counsel representing the government, Niranjan Reddy, said the affidavit filed by the government is serious in nature and cannot be kept aside without hearing. He further said they are urging the Judge to rescue himself and their arguments will also be on the same line.

Justice Rakesh Kumar, however, refused the plea and said the court will continue to examine if there is constitutional breakdown in the State. Justice Rakesh Kumar asked the counsels to continue their arguments on the issue or else he will conclude the hearing. 

When Justice Rakesh Kumar said he does not have the copies of the order dismissing the recall petition filed by the government with him, Mohan Reddy sought the court to get the copies and hear their arguments in the afternoon. 

Justice Rakesh Kumar said he would ask the Registry to get the affidavit and asked the counsels to continue their arguments. Niranjan Reddy said it would amount to wasting the time of the court if they continue the arguments without considering their affidavit seeking the senior Judge’s recusal. Justice Rakesh Kumar immediately summoned Registrar (Judicial) Giridhar and enquired about the order copies and asked the latter to hand over the copies to the government. Later, Justice Rakesh Kumar posted the matter for further hearing to Friday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uma Devi Rakesh Kumar
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp