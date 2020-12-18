STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Contempt: HC asks Legislature Secretary to appear 

Balakrishnamacharyulu apologised to the Court, but the judge said the attitude of the Legislature secretary was not acceptable.

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deeming AP Legislature Secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu’s non-implementation of the court direction with regard to salaries and increments of typists and office assistants working in the Legislative Assembly as contempt of court, the High Court on Thursday directed him to appear before it in person on December 31 and give an explanation.  

After examining the affidavits filed by the principal secretary (finance) SS Rawat, pay and accounts officer Mohan Rao and AP Legislature secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu, Justice B Devanand said due to the delay in submission of the bills by AP Legislature secretary to Pay and Accounts officer, the implementation of the court orders was delayed. 

Balakrishnamacharyulu apologised to the Court, but the judge said the attitude of the Legislature secretary was not acceptable and directed him to appear before the Court on December 31 in person to receive the punishment and adjourned the hearing to December 31. 

