Naidu’s stir for Lokesh, not for farmers: Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP ministers came down heavily on Opposition Leader and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for encouraging protests in the capital region to “safeguard the wealth amassed by him and his coterie” in Amaravati.

Ministers Perni Venkatramaiah and Kodali Venkateswara Rao said Naidu has been politicising the Amaravati issue only for the future of his son Lokesh, not for Amaravati farmers. They questioned Naidu on why people in Mangalagiri voted against Lokesh if the capital city was developed.