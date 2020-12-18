STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

One year on, government yet to unveil Amaravati plan

Sources said that the government was waiting for an appropriate time to unveil its plans.

Published: 18th December 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Dhyana Buddha statue at Amaravati in Guntur

Dhyana Buddha statue at Amaravati in Guntur. (Photo | EPS)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as a year has elapsed since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the three-capital plan for decentralised development of Andhra Pradesh, the State government has neither unveiled its plan for Amaravati nor has divulged as to what it would do with the unfinished multi-storied buildings in the capital region. 

Though the government has received reports from consultants and officials detailing various options on using the unfinished buildings, it is learnt that it is waiting for an “appropriate time” to reveal its plans.
While the Cabinet ministers have on multiple occasions claimed that the government would ensure justice to the farmers, who have been agitating against capital relocation for a year now, they have not explained much.  

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanaranaya had clarified that they would develop the layouts for the plots returned to the farmers as promised in the former TDP regime, but even those works have not materialised. In fact, the minister also stated in August that the works, which had come to a grinding halt in June 2019 after the government wanted to review all major engineering and infrastructure works, would resume after the constitution of Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) after the Sravana month. 

Sources said that the government was waiting for an appropriate time to unveil its plans. “Various options were discussed as to how to utilise the unfinished infrastructure in Amaravati. Prioritisation of projects was also done, but needs finalisation. It was also finalised to take forward the land pooling scheme layouts development, but with a change in the scope. The government has to announce it. Since cases are pending in the court, it seems to be waiting to wriggle out of the legal tangles before unveiling its plan so that there won’t be any controversy, “ an official observed.

It may be recalled that Botcha had earlier maintained that all infrastructure, including the Interim Secretariat and Assembly, would be utilised by the government even after the relocation of executive capital to Visakhapatnam and not a penny of public money would be wasted. 

Farmers, members of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee, infrastructure developers involved, and even consultancies have been hoping that the government announce its strategy. “If we know what is in store, we also won’t be apprehensive. We were told our plots will be developed, but no more information was provided on how it would be done and by when,” said a farmer from Rayapudi, requesting anonymity. 

Similarly, a representative of an infrastructure developing agency, which is involved in housing complex, said that they have represented multiple times to the officials and the government seeking clarity. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp