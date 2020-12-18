One year on, government yet to unveil Amaravati plan

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as a year has elapsed since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the three-capital plan for decentralised development of Andhra Pradesh, the State government has neither unveiled its plan for Amaravati nor has divulged as to what it would do with the unfinished multi-storied buildings in the capital region.

Though the government has received reports from consultants and officials detailing various options on using the unfinished buildings, it is learnt that it is waiting for an “appropriate time” to reveal its plans.

While the Cabinet ministers have on multiple occasions claimed that the government would ensure justice to the farmers, who have been agitating against capital relocation for a year now, they have not explained much.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanaranaya had clarified that they would develop the layouts for the plots returned to the farmers as promised in the former TDP regime, but even those works have not materialised. In fact, the minister also stated in August that the works, which had come to a grinding halt in June 2019 after the government wanted to review all major engineering and infrastructure works, would resume after the constitution of Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) after the Sravana month.

Sources said that the government was waiting for an appropriate time to unveil its plans. “Various options were discussed as to how to utilise the unfinished infrastructure in Amaravati. Prioritisation of projects was also done, but needs finalisation. It was also finalised to take forward the land pooling scheme layouts development, but with a change in the scope. The government has to announce it. Since cases are pending in the court, it seems to be waiting to wriggle out of the legal tangles before unveiling its plan so that there won’t be any controversy, “ an official observed.

It may be recalled that Botcha had earlier maintained that all infrastructure, including the Interim Secretariat and Assembly, would be utilised by the government even after the relocation of executive capital to Visakhapatnam and not a penny of public money would be wasted.

Farmers, members of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee, infrastructure developers involved, and even consultancies have been hoping that the government announce its strategy. “If we know what is in store, we also won’t be apprehensive. We were told our plots will be developed, but no more information was provided on how it would be done and by when,” said a farmer from Rayapudi, requesting anonymity.

Similarly, a representative of an infrastructure developing agency, which is involved in housing complex, said that they have represented multiple times to the officials and the government seeking clarity.