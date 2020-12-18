STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Polavaram spillway gate works begin 

According to the officials, arm girders' installation, which is called arm assembling, is needed to lift the gates while fixing them.

Published: 18th December 2020 09:26 AM

Each gate would need eight arm girders, each of which is 16 metres long, besides four horizontal girders.



By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The contracting agencies of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP), in coordination with the water resources department, began the process for the installation of radial gates for the spillway with the erection of arm girders on Thursday. The officials said that a plan has been chalked out to complete the installation of all 48 gates by the end of May, 2021.

Speaking after launching the works, Chief Engineer of PIP head works B Sudhakar Babu said the installation of arm girders was a key part for the erection of gates. “We wanted to finish installation of girders for two gates by November, but couldn’t do it due to the cyclone and rains. Now, we plan to complete the arm girder works related to eight gates by the end of December. All the 48 radial gates will be installed by the end of May as per the stipulated plan,” he explained.

As the spillway piers is 55 metres in height, the officials started the works pertaining to the radial gates. 

“The arm girders of the project are the biggest in the world. This is the first project of this magnitude in the country and only the third in the world. This is the first time in the country that hydraulic method is being used for installation of the gates,” representatives of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) explained. 

While the 48 gates are ready, 96 hydraulic cylinders are required for their installation. Of them, 46 have reached the project site and the remaining 50 are being sourced from Germany, MEIL added. 
 

