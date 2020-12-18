Polls in February won’t affect vaccination, national policy yet to be out: SEC to HC  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that panchayat elections will not affect Covid-19 vaccination programme in any manner, State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar appealed to the Andhra Pradesh High Court to dismiss the petition filed by the State government challenging the SEC decision to hold local elections in February 2021.

In a counter filed on Thursday, Ramesh Kumar explained that there will not be any interference from the SEC with regard to vaccination. Pointing out that Covid vaccine is still in the trial phase and that it will take 3-6 months for it to be available for vaccination, the SEC said the national policy on Covid vaccination is yet to be formulated.

Ramesh Kumar said taking all these issues into consideration, panchayat elections were scheduled for February 2021, but the government filed an additional affidavit with Covid vaccine details to have the elections deferred. He further argued that the State government is yet to give any permission or licence to companies for manufacturing Covid vaccine.

Objecting to the claims of the government that the decision to hold Panchayat elections in February 2021 was unilateral, the SEC said they started the election process following court direction and no one can stop it from performing its duty as a constitutional body. He also took objection to the claims of the State government. He further informed the High Court that Covid-19 cases in the State are on decline and pointed out that Assembly elections in Bihar were conducted successfully.

Ramesh Kumar said they have been seeking cooperation of the State government for the conduct of panchayat elections, and considering all these issues, the High Court should dismiss the petition filed by the government and give directions to conduct of panchayat elections. Hearing on the State government’s petition will be held on Friday.

