Seek referendum on 3-capital plan: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, whose brainchild was Amaravati, dared Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to go for a referendum on the three-capital plan announced by the latter’s government, and vowed to quit politics for good if the people of Andhra Pradesh endorsed the plan. He rhetorically said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government failed miserably to prove the allegations of insider trading by TDP even after 19 months of being in power, and claimed that he had evidence of insider trading allegedly done by the ruling YSRC leaders in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking at Janabheri organised by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi Joint Action Committee to mark the completion of its one year agitation against relocation of the capital, the Opposition Leader demanded an apology to public and an announcement on continuation of Amaravati as the State capital. “Withdraw the plan of three capitals unconditionally and announce that the capital will be in Amaravati itself. Else, let us go for referendum as you claim people are behind you. If people endorse your plan, I will quit politics for good. Are you ready?” he challenged.

He also criticised Jagan for terming the agitators ‘paid’ earlier in the day. Naidu added that there couldn’t have been a more ideal location than Amaravati for a capital and recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought soil from Parliament and water from River Yamuna. “By bringing soil from Parliament, the PM indicated that the entire Parliament was in support of Amaravati. This location is strategically picked as it is equidistant to all the regions. Anybody would have chosen an area either in Guntur district or between Guntur and Vijayawada,” he claimed.

He further called YSRC leaders, including the CM, fake and alleged that Jagan cheated the State. “In the Assembly, he backed Amaravati as the capital, and said at least 30,000 acres were needed and that the location was ideal. Now, after getting power, he deceived the entire State. He accused us of insider trading. What did you prove even after 19 months of being in power?” he asked.

He also appealed to the people to demand a referendum on the issue and said Amaravati stir has set a precedent in the country for being one-of-its-kind agitation for a people’s capital. “I am fighting for the capital not for the post of the Chief Minister. I don’t want the CM post to be an ornament for me. I am doing this for the people. I prayed for the same at Durga temple earlier in the morning,” he said.

Naidu also alleged that Jagan was looting the State in wholesale while his Cabinet ministers were plundering the resources in retail.

Leaders from other political parties too launched a broadside on the Jagan Mohan Reddy government alleging that it hoodwinked the people. BJP State treasurer Vamaraju Satya Murthy said his party would support the agitation until justice is done to the last farmer. “Jagan was on the road undertaking padayatra before becoming the CM and we were all peaceful at our homes. After becoming the CM, he now comfortably stays in his AC room, but he pulled the entire State onto the roads. The BJP will support the Amaravati cause until justice is done to all the farmers,” he said. Congress working president N Tulasi Reddy termed the three capital plan of the YSRC government a historic blunder and demanded that it be immediately scrapped.

Left party leaders, including CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna termed the YSRC government’s plan to relocate the capital a deception. “Even after a year’s agitation, the CM is not heeding the anguish of Amaravati people. PM Modi and the Centre should tell Jagan to drop the plan and he will definitely listen to them. The PM, who laid the foundation for Amaravati, has a responsibility to save the capital,” he added.Earlier in the day, women protestors staged a massive dharna in Rayapudi.

Naidu takes a dig at CM for not wearing mask

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu took a dig at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for not wearing a face mask while in public during Covid-19. Naidu also lashed out at Jagan alleging that he does not know democratic politics. “YS Rajasekhara Reddy used to listen if we had strongly protested. That was the spirit of democracy. This CM doesn’t heed as he doesn’t believe in such politics. He is under the impression that this is Raja Reddy constitution,” he alleged.

The Opposition Leader also appealed to the police not to unilaterally act as per the ruling party’s tune. “Governments are not permanent. Please don’t be one-sided and later be punished for being so,” he said.

BJP backs ryots’ cause

BJP State treasurer Vamaraju Satya Murthy said his party would support the agitation of Amaravati farmers who gave their lands for the capital, until justice is done to all of them