Teachers’ transfer: Deadline to apply for options extended due to glitches in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Education Audimulapu Suresh on Thursday said the web portal for teachers to apply their transfer option will be kept open till Friday midnight. The deadline was extended as several teachers faced trouble while operating the portal. “Nearly one crore transactions were made at a time on the portal due to which it experienced technical difficulties. To ensure that the teachers do not face any trouble because of glitches, we extended the deadline,” Suresh said, adding that the transfer orders will be issued after December 19 once the web option process is complete.

Thanking the teachers for utilising the web option, he said, “The state government’s experiment to digitise the teachers’ transfer system has been a success. As on Thursday evening, 74,421 people have availed the option of transfers for 76,119 posts. As many as 25,826 people have applied for 26,117 posts in the compulsory category, which means, 99 per cent of teachers in the compulsory transfer category have availed the web option leaving just 291 as pending; 48,595 web options were provided for 50,002 vacant posts under the request transfer category,” Suresh explained.

The minister urged those who want to make amendments to also take advantage of this opportunity. He said the servers were divided district-wise, keeping in view the complaints of servers’ crashing.Further explaining as to why the government had blocked a few seats, he said, “10,198 posts would not have been filled in 5,725 schools in 145 zones in remote areas across the state, which could have led to the closure of those schools. To address this problem, 16,000 posts have been blocked.”

Meanwhile, Suresh stated that the dates for EAMCET counselling will be declared shortly. “A decision on the fee structure for engineering courses will be taken soon,” he said, adding that recognition of engineering colleges which do not comply with regulations will be revoked. The details will be announced during counselling.