AG&P LNG terminal in Vizag likely

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Singapore-based AG&P (Atlantic Gulf and Pacific), one of the global leaders in running LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminals, came forward to set up an LNG terminal at Gangavaram port in Visakhapatnam at an estimated cost of `1,000 crore.

Representatives of the AP&G called on Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in his chambers at the Secretariat on Friday and evinced interest to set up the LNG terminal at Gangavaram port.

They also expressed their willingness to invest another `5,500 crore in developing city gas distribution infrastructure in the State in the coming eight years and creating more than 3,500 jobs.

AG&P will provide natural gas connections in Anantapur, Kadapa, Nellore and Chittoor districts to industrial clusters such as Sri City, Gollapuram IDA, Kadapa IDA, Renigunta IDA, Chittoor IDA along with 750 other industries, sources said.

Responding positively towards the proposal made by AP&G, Goutham Reddy assured them of discussing the issue with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valaven was also present.