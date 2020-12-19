Andhra Pradesh CM birthday celebration showcases govt’s welfare schemes

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: YSRC party cadre have started celebrating the birthday of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Though the Chief Minister’s birthday is on December 21, YSRC cadre have been organising birthday celebrations and are aggressively promoting the State government’s welfare schemes.

On Friday, Palla Venkanna Nursery in Kadiam, near Rajamahendravaram, wore a festive look as party leaders organised a celebration on the nursery premises. YSRC city coordinator S Sivarama Subramanyam said the city committee has decided to celebrate their leader’s birthday with vigour. The programme held at Kadiam, which is 10 km away from Rajamahendravaram, was attended by MLA Jakkampudi Raja, city party president Nandepu Srinivas and many party workers. Ornamental and decorative plants were neatly arranged showcasing the party’s welfare schemes.