Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan felicitates outgoing chief secy

However, based on a request from the State government, the Centre extended her service for another three months, till December 31.

Chief Minister Jagan felicitates Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney during a Cabinet meeting on Friday. As Sawhney’s term is set to complete on December 31, the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues felicitated her, as it was the last Cabinet meeting during her capacity as the Chief Secretary.

Sawhney was supposed to retire on June 30 this year, but got an extension of three months (September 30). However, based on a request from the State government, the Centre extended her service for another three months, till December 31.

According to sources, Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das will be elevated as the Chief Secretary, taking Sawhney’s place. 

Though there are several seniors like Ajay Sawhney (1984 batch), Sameer Sharma, R Subrahmanyam (both 1985), Abhay Tripathi, Satish Chandra (both 1986), JSV Prasad and Neerabh Kumar Prasad (both 1987), Jagan is learnt to have taken a decision to give an opportunity to Adityanath Das, an officer from the 1987 batch.

