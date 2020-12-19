Andhra Pradesh: Cop poses as scribe, questions senior officers about irregularities, suspended

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: An Assistant Sub-Inspector was suspended for reportedly calling and questioning his seniors about alleged irregularities by posing as a reporter. Based on his mobile phone’s location, the police caught the ASI and a departmental inquiry has been ordered.

ASI KV Rajendran, attached to Chittoor One-Town police station, reportedly called senior police officials in the district from a SIM card that belongs to an accused in a case. After identifying himself as a reporter of a vernacular newspaper, he questioned them about the alleged irregularities in the department.

The police began tracking the number and were finally able to catch the ASI. Anantapur Range DIG Kanthi Rana Tata issued orders suspending the Assistant Sub-Inspector. According to sources, a departmental inquiry has been ordered against the cop.