Andhra Pradesh govt puts ex-intelligence chief on notice 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday issued an order as part of move to initiate disciplinary proceedings against IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao in connection with the alleged irregularities in the purchase of security equipment during his tenure as Intelligence chief in the previous TDP government. Rao, an additional DG rank officer, was placed under suspension in February this year.

As per the order issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Rao was directed to submit a written statement of his defence and state whether he desires to be heard in person, within 15 days of the receipt of the order. Informing that an inquiry will be held on the charges against him, he was asked to specifically admit or deny them.

He was informed that if no written statement of defence is filed within the said time, or if he does not appear in person before the competent authority or refuses to comply with the provisions of rule 8 of All India Services Rules 1969, action will be taken against him.