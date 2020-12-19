Andhra Pradesh SEC files contempt plea

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Friday filed a petition in the High Court h accusing the State government of deliberately ignoring the court orders on the conduct of local elections in the State.

The SEC filed a contempt of court petition making Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and others as respondents in the case. The State government sought permission of the court to make the Centre, which issued guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination, as a respondent in the petition it had filed.