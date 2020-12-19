STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Bharosa for farmers, film and tourism industries in Andhra Pradesh

The State government will credit Rs 2,000 into the accounts of farmer beneficiaries on December 29.   

Published: 19th December 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held meeting with his cabinet ministers at Secretariat in Velagapudi of Guntur district on Friday.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held meeting with his cabinet ministers at Secretariat in Velagapudi of Guntur district on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, approved the provision of the third installment of the Rythu Bharosa Scheme to 50.47 lakh farmers. The State government will credit Rs 2,000 into the accounts of farmer beneficiaries on December 29.   

Briefing mediapersons on the Cabinet decisions, Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said under the Rythu Bharosa Scheme, out of the Rs 13,500 to be paid per farmer per year, Rs 11,500 has already been paid in the last two installments. 

“On December 29,  the Chief Minister will release Rs 718 crore as input subsidy to 8,06,504 farmers who suffered crop loss due to Cyclone Nivar. The government has assessed that paddy in 12,38,000 acres and horticulture crops in 70,000 acres were damaged,” he said. 

Coming to the aid of the tourism and hospitality industry which was hit by the Covid-19 induced lockdown and economic slowdown, the Cabinet cleared a Rs 198.5 crore relief and restart package. 

“To help hotels and restaurants to refurbish and revive, the government will facilitate loans from Rs 50,000 to Rs 15 lakh to each unit. Besides a moratorium of six months, an interest subsidy of 4.5 per cent for the first year will be provided,” he said, and added that it will benefit 3,910 tourism and hospitality units. 

Similarly, the Cabinet okayed the restart package for the film industry. Treating theatres as MSMEs, it decided to waive fixed power charges for April, May and June and allow the payment of the power charges for the next six months at a later date. 

“Theatres have remained closed since March even after the announcement of unlock guidelines by the Centre due to operational difficulties. To assist them in restarting their business, the government came up with the restart package, which will benefit 1,100 theatres in the State. Under this package, theatres can get Rs 10 lakh loan towards working capital in A and B class centres and Rs 5 lakh loan in C class centres. The six month moratorium and 4.5 per cent interest subsidy for the first year will also be applicable to them. It will put an additional burden of Rs 4.18 crore on the State exchequer,” he said. 

The Cabinet also cleared the conduct of a comprehensive land resurvey from December 21. “The Cabinet has made five amendments to the Andhra Pradesh Survey and Boundaries Act 1923 to facilitate the resurvey,” the minister added. 

‘Restart Package’ to help cinemas reopen

The Cabinet okayed a restart package for film industry. Treating theatres as MSMEs, it decided to waive fixed power charges for April, May and June and allow payment of power charges for six months at a later date. It will also facilitate loans, benefiting 1,100 theatres. Actor Chiranjeevi hailed the govt decision.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Rythu Bharosa Scheme Jagan Mohan Reddy
