STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former Union energy secy urges Centre to probe AP-RAKIA deal

This has given rise to the impression that the state government is considering an out of court settlement.

Published: 19th December 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-finance secretary EAS Sarma

Former Union energy secretary EAS Sarma (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former Union energy secretary EAS Sarma on Friday urged Union Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba to order an independent investigation into the MoU signed between AP government/APMDC and ANRAK/RAKIA (Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority), determine the civil and criminal liabilities for violation of the law of the land and for doling out bauxite at less-than-the-market price and thereby compromising the public interest.

Sarma, in a letter, said there was no question of any out-of-court settlement in the international arbitration case filed by Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), which is claiming compensation for the failure on part of the state government and Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation to deliver adequate quantity of bauxite to the alumina refinery at 

Makavarapalem in Narsipatnam division.

He noted that the government recently constituted a nine-member committee to deal with the arbitration proceedings. “...it was proposed to explore any recommendation to achieve an out of court settlement in the international arbitration case. This has given rise to the impression that the state government is considering an out of court settlement.

There is a widespread public apprehension in the state that RAKIA may get the undue benefit of a back-door re-entry into an arrangement whereby APMDC may be persuaded to get the bauxite deposits in Visakhapatnam tribal tracts mined as originally contemplated and supply the raw material to the joint venture ANRAK (between Penna Cements & RAKIA) Alumina Refinery.”He urged the Union Secretary to stop AP from allowing a backdoor re-entry of RAKIA and ANRAK, and revoke all mining proposals to safeguard the interests of the tribals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EAS Sarma Andhra Pradesh AP RAKIA deal
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp