GoM discusses measures to revive coop sugar units

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Group of Ministers (GoM) discussed the steps to be taken for revival of sugar factories in cooperative sector.Ministers including Mekapati Goutham Reddy (Industries), Botcha Satyanarayana (Municipal Administration) and K Kannababu (Agriculture) met at the CRDA office here on Friday and asked the officials to prepare an action plan so as to revive the sugar factories by next crushing season.As the existing problems in sugar factories are also connected to Finance and Civil Supplies departments, the officials from the said departments were told to take part in the next meeting.