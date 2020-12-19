Vaikunta Darshan tokens only for locals   

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to issue Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tokens only to local devotees this year in view of Covid-19. Sarva darshan token counters at Vishnu Nivasam and Bhudevi Complex near Alipiri will be closed by 5 pm on December 21.

Darshan tokens for December 22, 23 and 24 will also be issued on or before December 21. The devotees are requested to make note of this change. Following the Covid norms, the locals shall have to bring their Aadhaar cards and obtain the sarva darshan tokens which will be issued at the five designated centres in Tirupati.

Meanwhile, the TTD also extended darshan timings at Sri Padmavathi Devi temple in Tiruchanur by one more hour. Earlier, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the darshan timings were between 7:30 am and 7 pm. Now, it has been extended by one hour i.e., up to 8 pm. Ekantha Seva will be performed at 8:30 pm.

Rs 30L donated to SVBC Trust

Tirumala: Raipur-based AK Constructions owner Boyapati Ramanayya along with his wife Sri Lakshmi donated Rs 30 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) Trust. They handed over the DD for the same to TTD Additional Executive Officer and SVBC MD AV Dharma Reddy at his camp office in Tirumala on Friday