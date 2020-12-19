STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vaikunta Darshan tokens only for locals   

Meanwhile, the TTD also extended darshan timings at Sri Padmavathi Devi temple in Tiruchanur by one more hour.

Published: 19th December 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to suspend darshan at the Srivari Temple, Tirumala for seven days after an elderly person with coronavirus symptoms collapsed near Srivari Temple.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to issue Vaikunta Dwara Darshan tokens only to local devotees this year in view of Covid-19. Sarva darshan token counters at Vishnu Nivasam and Bhudevi Complex near Alipiri will be closed by 5 pm on December 21. 

Darshan tokens for December 22, 23 and 24 will also be issued on or before December 21. The devotees are requested to make note of this change. Following the Covid norms, the locals shall have to bring their Aadhaar cards and obtain the sarva darshan tokens which will be issued at the five designated centres in Tirupati.

Meanwhile, the TTD also extended darshan timings at Sri Padmavathi Devi temple in Tiruchanur by one more hour. Earlier, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the darshan timings were between 7:30 am and 7 pm. Now, it has been extended by one hour i.e., up to 8 pm. Ekantha Seva will be performed at 8:30 pm.

Rs 30L donated to SVBC Trust
Tirumala: Raipur-based AK Constructions owner Boyapati Ramanayya along with his wife Sri Lakshmi donated Rs 30 lakh to Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) Trust. They handed over the DD for the same to TTD Additional Executive Officer and SVBC MD AV Dharma Reddy at his camp office in Tirumala on Friday

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Vaikunta Dwara Darshan
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp