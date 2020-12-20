13 students test positive for COVID-19 in Zilla Parishad High School

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Thirteen students — 12 from Zilla Parishad High School studying class 10 and one Intermediate student from KGBV— tested positive for COVID-19 in Rudravaram mandal.

The incident came to light after health officials conducted tests for over 100 children in the mandal.

District Educational Officer M Sai Rao said the authorities closed the Zilla Parishad High School for a week after the reports came in.

​Speaking to The New Indian Express, the DEO said special teams including a tahsildar, mandal parishad development officer and a Sub-Inspector visited the school and also the houses of the infected students to conduct a detailed inquiry.

The teams organised a sanitation drive in Srisailam mandal too, he added.