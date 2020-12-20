13 students test positive for COVID-19 in Zilla Parishad High School
District Educational Officer M Sai Rao said the authorities closed the Zilla Parishad High School for a week after the reports came in.
Published: 20th December 2020 08:25 AM | Last Updated: 20th December 2020 08:25 AM | A+A A-
KURNOOL: Thirteen students — 12 from Zilla Parishad High School studying class 10 and one Intermediate student from KGBV— tested positive for COVID-19 in Rudravaram mandal.
The incident came to light after health officials conducted tests for over 100 children in the mandal.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, the DEO said special teams including a tahsildar, mandal parishad development officer and a Sub-Inspector visited the school and also the houses of the infected students to conduct a detailed inquiry.
The teams organised a sanitation drive in Srisailam mandal too, he added.