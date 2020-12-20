35,000 devotees to get Vaikunta Dwara darshan

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: As TTD has decided to issue offline tickets for Vaikunta Dwara darshan in Tirupati on December 24, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy appealed to non-locals not to come to Tirupati for offline tickets.

He, along with local MLA and TTD Board special invitee B Karunakar Reddy and Tirupati Urban SP Avula Ramesh Reddy, inspected all the ticket issuing counters in the temple city on Saturday.

Later speaking to mediapersons, he said as against facilitation of darshan to nearly one lakh devotees every year, this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, darshan will be provided only to 35,000 devotees per day by strictly following all Covid-19 guidelines during Vaikunta Dwara darshan.

“For the first time, we are opening Vaikunta Dwaram for 10 days starting from December 25. We have already issued 20,000 tickets online each day in Rs 300 special entry darshan quota. We have also released 20,000 Srivani tickets online for these 10 days. Devotees from across the country booked these tickets and the entire online quota was exhausted within a few hours,” he added.

He said the TTD will release one lakh tickets for these 10 days for the benefit of locals in offline at five designated centres in Tirupati on December 24, following all the Covid-19 norms.

“Due to prevailing Covid-19 situation, this year we have decided to issue offline tickets only to locals for Vaikunta Dwara darshan. So, we appeal to non-local devotees not to come to Tirupati for offline tickets as it may result in huge gatherings and might increase the chances of Covid-19 spread,” he observed.

The Tirupati Urban SP said elaborate security arrangements are being made at these five counters and Aadhaar cards are being scrutinised before tokens are issued to locals.

TTD CE Ramesh Reddy, superintending engineer 1 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Electrical superintending engineer Venkateswarlu and Additional Health Officer Dr Sunil accompanied the Additional EO.