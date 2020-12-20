STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APSRTC to run 3,607 special buses for Sankranti

The APSRTC is also making arrangements for parking of buses without any hassles and reduce congestion at MGBS in Hyderabad.

Published: 20th December 2020 07:36 AM

APSRTC buses

APSRTC buses (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to operate 3,607 special buses from January 8 to 13 to meet Sankranti festival rush. The special buses will also be operated from neighbouring States Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to major towns in the State. Special bus tickets will cost 50 per cent more than the normal fare.

APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy on Saturday said adequate number of buses will be plied on major routes like Hyderabad - Vijayawada, Vijayawada - Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru - Vijayawada and Chennai - Vijayawada. As many as 1,251 special buses will be run from Telangana, 433 from Bengaluru and 133 from Chennai to various districts in the State.

With respect to interastate operations, he said 1,038 special buses will be run. Of the total, 551 buses will be operated to Visakhapatnam and 201 to Vijayawada from various districts. The APSRTC is also making arrangements for parking of buses without any hassles and reduce congestion at MGBS in Hyderabad.

In a recent meeting with the officials, APSRTC V-C and MD MT Krishna Babu directed them to run enough number of buses from Hyderabad to East and West Godavari districts in accordance with the passenger rush. However, the APSRTC is yet to announce operation of special buses to meet the passenger rush after Sankranti.

3,607 Total buses

1,251 Buses from Telangana

433 Buses from Bengaluru

133 Buses from Chennai

1,038 Interastate special buses

