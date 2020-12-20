STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Investor meets will be organised in four regions: Andhra Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Published: 20th December 2020 08:34 AM

Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, who unveiled Tourism Policy 2020-25 here on Saturday, said the new policy is aimed at supporting the industry crippled by the pandemic, for which steps such as capacity building and skill development for professionals will be taken up.

Releasing the document, the minister said as part of the ease of doing business granting of permission to investors and industries for projects will be fast-tracked and a special purpose vehicle will be set up for the purpose. 

“New projects will be taken up under public private partnership model, and incentives proposed under the RESTART package will make the industry face global competition effi ciently.”

Investors’ meets in four corridors -- Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra, north Andhra and Godavari circuits-- is likely to be organised in the next two months so as to attract new investments. He added the government will further develop beaches and water-based tourism in the state through several active interventions , and nine command control rooms will come up to monitor the boat operations.

“Andhra Pradesh has 974-km-long coastline that hosts some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Rushikonda Beach was recently awarded the ‘Blue Flag’ tag.” 

Skill development and education infrastructure will be upgraded so as to create more skilled manpower, he said, adding tour operators and guides working in the unorganised sector will be given adequate training in association with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), hotel management institutions and universities.

Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayan,and MLAs Golla Babu Rao and Tippala Nagireddy, were present in the press meet.  

​The minister added iconic tourist destinations will be promoted by conducting road shows in metro cities. Events such as Visakha Utsav, Araku Utsav and Bheemili Utsav, which could not be held due to Covid-19 regulations this year, will be conducted next year after normalcy returns. 

