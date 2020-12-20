TDP says CI injured in YSRC attack, police refute charge

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: The TDP has launched a Twitter war against the State Police. Alleging that a police officer suffered injuries in Visakhapatnam after he was attacked by the ruling “YSRC goondas” on Friday, the TDP leaders said that the police officials were trying to cover up the issue by twisting facts. They released a few videos in support of their claim.

They also released videos of YSRC leaders Kasu Mahesh Reddy and Amanchi Krishna Mohan allegedly abusing the police.

Even as the police condemned the allegations of the TDP leaders saying that the policeman fell on his own when the ruling party activists were taking out a rally, the opposition party stuck to its stand and asserted that the “YSRC goondas” attacked and pushed the police officer, who fell on a moving autorickshaw and sustained injuries.

Stating that it was clearly seen in the video that the police got injured in the attack by YSRC goondas, TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh alleged that some police officials were trying to cover up the issue.

Meanwhile, police on Saturday took exception to the comments made by TDP leaders. Speaking to median persons in Vizag, Dwarakanagar ACP Murthy said Adivavaram CI Emaneul Raju fell down accidentally and that he was helped by an activist. However, it went viral on social media that the police official was attacked.

He appealed to people and leaders to clarify with police before making any comment. The Adavivaram CI said he was on duty to maintain law and order during a rally on Friday.

He said while trying to pull away an advancing activist, he along with the activist hit an auto, which was passing by then. He said one activist, Ramesh, immediately lifted him and attended to a swelling on his head. However, a photo of the activist helping him went viral on social media saying he was attacked.