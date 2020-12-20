STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP says CI injured in YSRC attack, police refute charge

Speaking to media persons in Vizag, Dwarakanagar ACP Murthy said Adivavaram CI Emaneul Raju fell down accidentally and that he was helped by an activist.

Published: 20th December 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Further investigation is underway. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: The TDP has launched a Twitter war against the State Police. Alleging that a police officer suffered injuries in Visakhapatnam after he was attacked by the ruling “YSRC goondas” on Friday, the TDP leaders said that the police officials were trying to cover up the issue by twisting facts. They released a few videos in support of their claim. 

They also released videos of YSRC leaders Kasu Mahesh Reddy and Amanchi Krishna Mohan allegedly abusing the police.

Even as the police condemned the allegations of the TDP leaders saying that the policeman fell on his own when the ruling party activists were taking out a rally, the opposition party stuck to its stand and asserted that the “YSRC goondas” attacked and pushed the police officer, who fell on a moving autorickshaw and sustained injuries. 

Stating that it was clearly seen in the video that the police got injured in the attack by YSRC goondas, TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh alleged that some police officials were trying to cover up the issue. 

Meanwhile, police on Saturday took exception to the comments made by TDP leaders. Speaking to median persons in Vizag, Dwarakanagar ACP Murthy said Adivavaram CI Emaneul Raju fell down accidentally and that he was helped by an activist. However, it went viral on social media that the police official was attacked. 

He appealed to people and leaders to clarify with police before making any comment. The Adavivaram CI said he was on duty to maintain law and order during a rally on Friday. 

He said while trying to pull away an advancing activist, he along with the activist hit an auto, which was passing by then. He said one activist, Ramesh, immediately lifted him and attended to a swelling on his head. However, a photo of the activist helping him went viral on social media saying he was attacked.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC TDP Andhra Pradesh Police
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp