Two burnt alive after electric wires fall on them in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic accident, two persons were burnt alive after their two-wheeler caught fire when high-tension electric wires, snapped by a parcel lorry, fell on them on Gollapalli- Ponasanapalli Road in Nuzvid mandal of Krishna district on Saturday.

Nuzvid Rural Sub-Inspector Ch Ranjith Kumar said the deceased were identified as Sk Masthan (64), a native of Mirijapuram and Penumaka Joji (45) of Hanuman Junction.

“In our preliminary investigation, we came to know that the incident happened around 11:30 am when a parcel lorry bearing registration number HR 55 W 2952, was heading towards Vijayawada from Hanuman Junction, couldn’t estimate the height of the high-tension wires and passed underneath, thereby snapping them,” he said.

Masthan and Joji, who were travelling on their two-wheeler, were burnt alive. Soon after the incident, the lorry driver and his assistant fled the spot.

A team of personnel from the fire, police, revenue and electricity departments reached the accident spot. It took almost half-an-hour for the fire brigade to douse the flames. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Nuzvid government hospital for post-mortem.