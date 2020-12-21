95-year-old Damerla Art Gallery lies in neglect, Rs 1 crore needed for restoration

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Art lovers need no introduction of Damerla Art Gallery in the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh. The 95-year-old art gallery, which houses more than 150 paintings, is in a state of neglect now as it does not have adequate funds for upkeep and preservation of artworks.

Damerla Rama Rao was an eminent artist, who led the Andhra Art Renaissance in the 20th century. His paintings with a distinct style are known as Andhra School of Indian Art, which resemble the art works of Raja Ravi Varma.

Born into a traditional family in Rajamahendravaram on March 8, 1897, Damerla died at a young age of 28 due to smallpox. His paintings were exhibited at major art exhibitions in India and abroad. Damerla had left behind a legacy of 34 oil paintings, 129 watercolor paintings, 250 sheets of studies in pencil, 26 sketchbooks and several sketch sheets. These works are preserved in the art gallery. When the old gallery building in the town dilapidated, a new building was constructed adjacent to it to house Damerla paintings. The art gallery is maintained by the Technical Education Department.

Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Andhra Pradesh co-convener Lakkaraju Seshu Kumari told TNIE that a sum of `1 crore is needed to restore and preserve the priceless paintings. “There is no response from the State government to the proposal to take up the restoration of these paintings.

“The only way to maintain the art gallery on sound lines is to entrust it to a big corporate house if it comes forward to take up the task as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR),” Seshu Kumari said. The art gallery is in a sorry state of affairs as all the staff have retired. An ex-serviceman was deputed by the Technical Education Department to take care of the gallery. “A curator should be appointed to maintain the gallery, which houses precious paintings.

A drawing school should also be set up on the gallery premises to promote art,” she said.Government Polytechnic principal and in-charge of Damerla Art Gallery Nageswara Rao said they sent a proposal to the State government for appointment of two staffers on contract basis for its upkeep. “The Centre has sanctioned `24 lakh for the development of art gallery. Restoration of art works will be taken up once the State government releases its share,” he added.