Centre allows Rs 2,525 crore additional borrowings by Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has granted permission for mobilising additional financial resources to the tune of Rs 16,728 crore through open market borrowings to five States, including Andhra Pradesh, after they completed various measures to promote Ease of Doing Business and other reforms.

According to a press release issued by the Union Ministry of Finance on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh was permitted to raise additional borrowings to the tune of Rs 2,525 crore, while Telangana was permitted to borrow Rs 2,508 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 4,813 crore, Karnataka Rs 4,509 crore and Madhya Pradesh Rs 2,373 crore.

The Ease of Doing Business is an important indicator of the investment-friendly business climate in the country. Improvements in the ease of doing business will enable faster growth of the State economy. Keeping this in view, the Centre in May 2020 decided to grant additional borrowing permission to the States which undertake the reforms to facilitate Ease of Doing Business.

The States require resources to meet the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Centre has enhanced the borrowing limit of the States by 2 per cent of the GSDP.

Half of this special dispensation was linked to undertaking citizen-centric reforms by the States, which are implementation of One Nation One Ration Card system, Ease of Doing Business reforms, urban local body reforms and power sector reforms.

So far 10 states have implemented the one nation one ration card system, five states EoDB reforms and two states local body reforms.

Besides additional borrowing permissions, the States completing three out of four reforms will be getting additional financial assistance under the ‘Scheme for Financial Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure’. Under the scheme, Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked.