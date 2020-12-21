STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre defers proposal to build groynes in Pulicat Bird Sanctuary near Tamil Nadu border

The committee, which met on December 14, observed that the project may affect the pattern followed by migratory birds as the sanctuary is located within 10 km of the project site.

Published: 21st December 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Birds at Pulicat Lake

Birds at the Pulicat lake. (File photo| EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An expert appraisal committee of Union Environment Ministry, has deferred State government's proposal to build groynes in the eco-sensitive zone of Pulicat Bird Sanctuary, seeking additional information. 

The committee, which met on December 14, observed that the project may affect the pattern followed by migratory birds as the sanctuary is located within 10 km of the project site. "Therefore, a report of the study conducted by Salim Ali Institute of Ornithology may be submitted. The data on reduction in fishery and the available data over the past 10-20 years, on salinity of the lake should also be submitted," the committee said.

Since, the Comprehensive Shoreline Protection Management Plan of Tamil Nadu, was yet to be approved by the National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA), so the proposal for construction of the groynes for permanent stability of the bar mouth may be "premature" to consider for now.

A sub-committee will make a site visit to ascertain the details about the interventions and its environmental impacts. Also, it will hold discussions with experts from National Institute of Ocean Technology, Salim Ali Institute of Ornithology, Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority and the Department of Fisheries. 

Officials in the State fisheries department said that construction of training walls or groynes will give permanent stability to the bar mouth at Pulicat village and it will allow the continuous access of the vessel for fishermen to do traditional fishing in all the seasons. It will increase their social and economic status. The project will generate employment for fishermen in the nearby 52 villages during its operational phase. 

The project area falls in CRZ-IB and CRZ-IV as per the CRZ demarcation map. Since the project site is located within 5 km of the inter-state boundary of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the proposal is appraised at central level. Public Hearing was conducted on October 29 where no major issues were raised and the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 27 crore for the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pulicat Bird Sanctuary Union Environment Ministry
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp