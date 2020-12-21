Centre defers proposal to build groynes in Pulicat Bird Sanctuary near Tamil Nadu border

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An expert appraisal committee of Union Environment Ministry, has deferred State government's proposal to build groynes in the eco-sensitive zone of Pulicat Bird Sanctuary, seeking additional information.

The committee, which met on December 14, observed that the project may affect the pattern followed by migratory birds as the sanctuary is located within 10 km of the project site. "Therefore, a report of the study conducted by Salim Ali Institute of Ornithology may be submitted. The data on reduction in fishery and the available data over the past 10-20 years, on salinity of the lake should also be submitted," the committee said.

Since, the Comprehensive Shoreline Protection Management Plan of Tamil Nadu, was yet to be approved by the National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA), so the proposal for construction of the groynes for permanent stability of the bar mouth may be "premature" to consider for now.

A sub-committee will make a site visit to ascertain the details about the interventions and its environmental impacts. Also, it will hold discussions with experts from National Institute of Ocean Technology, Salim Ali Institute of Ornithology, Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority and the Department of Fisheries.

Officials in the State fisheries department said that construction of training walls or groynes will give permanent stability to the bar mouth at Pulicat village and it will allow the continuous access of the vessel for fishermen to do traditional fishing in all the seasons. It will increase their social and economic status. The project will generate employment for fishermen in the nearby 52 villages during its operational phase.

The project area falls in CRZ-IB and CRZ-IV as per the CRZ demarcation map. Since the project site is located within 5 km of the inter-state boundary of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the proposal is appraised at central level. Public Hearing was conducted on October 29 where no major issues were raised and the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 27 crore for the project.